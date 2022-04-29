Company: Doc Popcorn

Website: www.docpopcorn.com

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Doc Popcorn, the world’s largest fresh-popped popcorn franchise retailer is bringing back a customer-favorite flavor just in time for summer: Honey BBQ. The sweet, tangy and smoky treat is ideal for summertime parties and family gatherings.

Honey BBQ combines the tangy, smoky flavor of barbeque sauce with the smooth taste of honey for a savory and sweet treat that pairs perfectly with the flavors of the summer season. The new flavor is available now at all participating Doc Popcorn locations nationwide and online through June 2022.

“People are really looking forward to summer this year and there’s nothing more quintessential than the familiar taste of barbeque sauce. We’ve figured out how to take that classic taste and combine it with fresh-popped popcorn for an amazing treat,” said Martin Azambuya, chief operating officer of Doc Popcorn. “We are excited to bring back this fan-favorite returning flavor to our customers.”

As a better-for-you snack option, Doc Popcorn creates its own proprietary flavor blends using high-quality ingredients free of trans fat, MSG, artificial colors, and preservatives.