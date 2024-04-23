Why choose between your two loves when you can have both? Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza has announced the return of the crowd-favorite Taco Grande Pizza, a culinary fusion available at participating locations nationwide, from April 22 to May 19.

This season’s must-try pizza features a topping of zesty taco meat (ground beef or tender grilled chicken), Roma tomatoes, onions, black olives, hand-grated cheddar and whole-milk mozzarella, on a base of refried beans and salsa. All these ingredients blend on signature freshly made dough.

“The Taco Grande Pizza is truly a phenomenon that our guests look forward to all year round,” said Tracey Ayres, vice president of brand and innovation at Papa Murphy’s. “It serves up big-time taco flavors in a festive, easy-to-prepare pizza that brings the party right to your kitchen.

“Our Taco Grande Pizza, just like the rest of our menu, is perfect for anyone looking to spice up their mealtime routines,” said Ayres. “Whether you’re planning a Cinco de Mayo celebration, family night, a get-together with friends or simply a cozy evening at home, Papa Murphy’s will deliver a burst of flavors that is mostly taco, mostly pizza, all Taco Grande.”

Visit PapaMurphys.com today to find out more about this limited-time offering.