For the second consecutive year, the non-governmental organization CDP recognized Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest bakery, for its global efforts to combat climate change. The Mexican company has achieved the prestigious "A" rating in The A List 2023 ranking, which recognizes the highest quality in this area.

Among the 21,000 global companies representing diverse industries, Grupo Bimbo is among the Climate Change category winners, distinguishing itself as the sole Mexican food company to achieve this accolade.

"This recognition granted to us by CDP fills us all at Grupo Bimbo with pride. It reflects the commitment we have towards nature, being sustainable from the very beginning. We are convinced that in order to nourish a better future, we must act today," commented Rafael Pamias, chief operating officer and chief sustainability officer of Grupo Bimbo.

To obtain an "A" grade in its ranking, the CDP conducts a detailed analysis of several variables, one of the most important of which is the transparency and clarity with which companies report their progress and set targets.

Grupo Bimbo has implemented initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint and has established long-term sustainability goals, including reducing carbon emissions and sustainably using resources.

The company said it has the largest fleet of electric delivery vehicles in Mexico and Latin America, with more than 2,500 units, and stated that 92% of its electricity worldwide already comes from renewable sources such as the sun and wind.

Grupo Bimbo also promotes the practice of Regenerative Agriculture, which improves soil health, biodiversity, and the health of productive ecosystems, as well as the nutritional contribution of inputs, carbon capture, and the quality of life of farmers. Under this method, through December 2023, the bakery has planted approximately 170,000 hectares of wheat and corn.

CDP is a non-profit charitable organization that manages and produces analysis that enables publicly traded companies and local governments to disclose their environmental impact and benchmark themselves against others in the marketplace.

This recognition reaffirms Grupo Bimbo’s commitment to preserving the environment and promoting its goal of nourishing a better world.