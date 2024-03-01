Truth Bar is on a mission to help people live better lives through better nutrition. The brand's nutrition bars, which are plant-based, combine both prebiotics and probiotics to promote gut health. The bars are also gluten-free, low in sugar, and high in fiber.

Dark Chocolate Brownie Crunch is one of the brand's new flavors and has only 170 calories with eight grams of plant-based protein and eight grams of fiber.

In addition, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch is newly reformulated, now with plant-based protein instead of whey protein. With the new formulation, this bar has 180 calories with eight grams of plant-based protein and eight grams of fiber.

Consumers can find Truth Bar on Amazon, Walmart.com, in-store at Wegmans and directly on its website. Suggested retail prices range between $3.29–$3.59.