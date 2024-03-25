Kristal Sevcik, VP of business development at AmeriQual Group, LLC, has been elected chairperson of the board of directors of PLMA, the trade association for the global store brands industry.

Sevcik, who most recently served as first vice chairperson, was chosen on March 21 at PLMA’s 2024 Annual Meeting & Leadership Conference in San Antonio. She succeeds Doug Bausch of LNK International, Inc., who will serve as ex-officio.

“I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to the continued success of the private label industry, working beside many amazing professionals,” Sevcik said.

Other selections to the Executive Committee made on March 21:

Mark Cheney of Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Inc., as first vice chairperson

Anthony Biggers of Simmons Pet Food, as second vice chairperson

Five directors were elected to serve from 2024–2027:

Felix Angst of Huhtamaki

Elizabeth Chimens of Parisi Coffee

Chris Quinlan of Winland Foods, Inc.

Andy Russick of Pacific Coast Producers

Marty Taylor of Nortera Foods

Additionally, John Logan of Inteplast Group will serve a one-year term from 2024–2025, filling an open seat.

“The store brands industry and PLMA have continued to evolve over the years, mirroring the overall changes in corporate America, and I'm pleased to see more diversity being reflected in our board of directors and membership as a whole,” PLMA President Peggy Davies said.

