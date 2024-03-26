Every Body Eat announced an expansion in its mission to provide clean and "craveable" snacks. Marking a moment in clean snacking, Every Body Eat grain-free Crispbread Crackers debuted at Natural Products Expo West this month.

The grain-free Crispbread Crackers represent a bold statement in the evolution of clean snacking. Free from the top 14 allergens and corn, with 20g of complete protein and zero added sugar, the artisan flavor profile aims to evolve the snacking experience.

Building upon the success of the Every Body Eat crispy and flavor-forward line of "Thin" crackers, the new Crispbread Crackers offer a unique tasting experience. With flavors like White Pepper Garlic, Sea Salt, and Tart Cranberry, and their small-batch decadent crunch, the product can be dipped, layered, or enjoyed straight from the bag.

The crackers are clean-label products, with ingredients like premium seed flour, extra virgin olive oil, and real spices listed on the front of every package. Produced in the brand's allergy-friendly facility, the grain-free, gluten-free crackers embody Every Body Eat's commitment to simplicity, transparency, and a strict stance against artificial colors, sweeteners, or "natural" flavors.