Papa Johns has announced the limited-time release of its brand-new Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni menu platform. This launch gives consumers three ways to enjoy the premium, new cupping pepperonis from Papa Johns. A true celebration of fans’ most-ordered pizza topping, Papa Johns is taking pepperoni love to the next level, with a thicker pepperoni with crispy, crunchy edges curling upwards.

“We’re always looking for fresh ways to show up for pizza lovers and what better way to honor their pizza devotion than a lineup of cupping pepperoni menu items like no other,” says Kimberly Bean, senior vice president of menu strategy and product. “The Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni platform is dedicated to all pepperoni fans—as we know they crave pepperoni in new and unexpected ways. We saw it in our limited-time-offerings with the Epic Pepperoni Stuffed Crust Pizza with pepperoni in the crust, and the Shaq-A-Roni with the increased quantity of pepperoni on the pizza. So now we’re fueling their pepperoni obsession with three new cupping pepperoni menu innovations.”

Papa Johns NY Style Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni Pizza is an elevated, more flavorful version of the classic pepperoni pie thanks to its signature trifecta of cupping pepperoni and creamy tomato sauce, served up in extra-large, NY-style slices. The balance of these ingredients also comes together in the flatbread-style sandwich Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni Papadia.

Further bringing these ingredients to life and adding to the pepperoni party, Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni Papa Bites are also available now, showcasing a mix of the new cupping pepperoni, classic pepperoni, creamy melty mozzarella, and a garlic parmesan drizzle, encased in the brand's fresh, never frozen, original dough.

The Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni platform is the latest menu addition from Papa Johns, elevating consumer cravings for pepperoni while building upon the brand’s commitment to innovation. The new offering follows a string of fan favorites like Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza, Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia, and Oreo Cookie Papa Bites.

The full Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni lineup will be available starting March 25 for Papa Rewards loyalty members and for all fans on April 1, priced at $13.99, $6.99, and $4.99, respectively.