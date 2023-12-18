Papa Johns announced its all-new Cheesy Calzone Epic Stuffed Crust pizza, a calzone-inspired stuffed crust. Cheesy Calzone Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza is the latest iteration of Papa Johns Epic Stuffed Crust line of pizzas, following the popular pepperoni and garlic varieties.

“Papa Johns has made a name for itself in the stuffed crust game by continuing to innovate and offer new flavor combinations that deliver on the quality we’re known for,” says Kimberly Bean, senior vice president of menu strategy and product innovation. “We know fans are looking for more indulgent, savory flavors and deliciously surprising textures, so we can’t wait for them to get a taste of the newest spin on the Epic Stuffed Crust they love.”

Cheesy Calzone Epic Stuffed Crust features Papa Johns’ fresh, never frozen, original dough hand-stuffed with a blend of mozzarella and savory garlic-herb ricotta. The pizza comes topped with consumers' choice of toppings and is served with extra pizza sauce on the side for dipping.

The latest menu item is available exclusively for Papa Rewards loyalty members beginning today, December 18 and nationally on Tuesday, December 26, starting at just $14.99 for a one-topping pizza.

Papa Johns is also ringing in the new year with the launch of Cheesy Calzone Papa Bites, delivering the calzone-inspired flavors in a new shareable side. Cheesy Calzone Papa Bites will be available starting January 22 for Papa Rewards loyalty members and for all fans on January 29.

To celebrate the launch, Papa Johns is giving aspiring influencers who know their stuff a first taste of the newest innovation. The company will be sharing their content on Instagram (@papajohns) for fans to follow along this holiday season.

Cheesy Calzone Epic Stuffed Crust is the latest innovation from the brand this year, following other buzzworthy menu standouts—including Crispy Parm Pizza, Oreo Cookie Papa Bites, and the viral Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia.