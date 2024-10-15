Papa Johns announced the return of its Shaq-a-Roni pizza in the U.S. for a limited time, celebrating its fifth year on the menu this fall. Crafted in partnership with basketball legend and Papa Johns franchisee Shaquille O’Neal, for every Shaq-a-Roni sold at participating locations, Papa Johns donates $1 to The Papa Johns Foundation.

The Shaq-a-Roni is an extra-large pizza made with Papa Johns fresh, never frozen, six-ingredient dough, loaded with extra cheese, covered in over 60 pepperonis, and cut into eight slices. The pizza is now available for Papa Rewards members, and will be available for all customers nationally October 21 for $12.99.

Papa Johns' commitment to better through community impact

The Papa Johns Foundation is committed to building stronger communities through initiatives focused on youth leadership & entrepreneurship, and food insecurity. Over the past four years, Papa Johns has raised $13.1 million through Shaq-a-Roni sales, and since 2021 has invested more than $4 million through the Foundation’s Building Community Fund, a grant program that supports franchisees local community initiatives.

“At Papa Johns, we believe pizza brings people together. This collaboration has brought joy to pizza lovers and raised awareness about important issues impacting our communities,” says Jennifer Garner, senior director of corporate affairs and sustainability at Papa Johns. “It’s a great example of how a popular menu item can give back, combining delicious pizza with meaningful contributions to our communities.”

This year, the Building Community Fund is supporting more than 250 nonprofit organizations across the U.S., with a priority focus on alleviating food insecurity for children. This includes awarding grants to Boys & Girls Clubs of Newark and Kids’ Meals, Inc. in Houston, organizations that have distinct programs aimed at supporting this shared focus. Boys & Girls Clubs of Newark has launched the "Healthy Living Through Access and Nutritional Education" program, which promotes healthy living through interactive discussions, cooking demonstrations, and hands-on gardening activities. Grant funding will enable Kids’ Meals, Inc. to strengthen their Healthy Meal Delivery program, which aims to end childhood hunger by delivering free, nutritious meals directly to the homes of Houston’s most vulnerable preschool-aged children.

Related: Papa Johns add new chief digital and technology officer