Wilde Brands, Inc. (Wilde), the company behind the world’s first chip made of chicken breast, egg whites, and bone broth, today announced $20 million in growth funding. The latest round, led by KarpReilly, also included participation from globally recognized musicians Jack Harlow and MGK, The Family Fund, Grey Space Group, and other existing strategic investors. The capital will be used to drive the brand’s expansion, innovation, and consumer engagement in 2024 and beyond.

“Before Wilde, there was no product that crunched like a chip and checked all the boxes on protein, flavor, and real ingredients—we up-ended the snacking status quo, and it shows in our growth,” says Jason Wright, founder and CEO of Wilde. “My dream was to create a more nutrient-dense, crunchy chip, but the reality was far from easy—it takes a lot to do something that has never been done before, to redefine a category. Seeing how consumers and retailers have so enthusiastically jumped into this journey with us is the fuel that keeps us going. This funding will let us continue to do what matters most to us, helping our fans keep living Wilde-ly.”

In 2018, Wright set out to create the world's first nutrient-dense protein chip made from real ingredients for nutrition-conscious, flavor-seeking snackers like himself. Today, Wilde is available in seven varieties: Buffalo, Barbeque, Chicken & Waffles, Himalayan Pink Salt, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Nashville Hot, and Spicy Queso. They are sold in more than 20,000 doors nationwide—including Target, Whole Foods, Walmart, Costco, and Kroger—and are produced out of the brand’s own USDA manufacturing facility in Kentucky, which recently expanded to support the growing business.

Along with the investors’ guidance, this strategic investment will allow Wilde to build upon its current success, driving retail expansion, fueling marketing initiatives, and supporting innovation as it looks to double its business yet again in 2024.

“From the start, we knew Wilde was a brand we wanted to get behind—disruptive and truly innovative,” says Billy Logan, managing partner at KarpReilly. “We’re thrilled to continue to fuel their growth.”

“We believe in building companies alongside the founders we back, and we could not be more energized about joining the Wilde team. They’re poised to skyrocket both in terms of growth and brand excitement and we’re ready to support them every step of the way,” says Josh Wand, general partner, The Family Fund.

For more information, visit wildebrands.com.

