This week's Fun Friday starts with something different: Cheetos debuted its "Other Hand" ad campaign, an official celebration of fans who reserve their dominant hand for enjoying Cheetos.

99% percent of people eat Cheetos with their dominant hand, which means they need to live their life using their Other Hand ... even if things get a little messy. Now, Cheetos officially celebrates those Cheetos lovers who have committed their dominant hand to solely eating the snack with the launch of the Other Hand campaign. Through a series of new digital spots, advertising stunts, and a partnership with 2023 NBA Champion and Cheetos fan Jamal Murray, the brand shows the antics that happen when snackers attempt to use their non-dominant hand because they don't want to stop eating Cheetos.

To kick off the campaign, Cheetos teamed up with Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray to put his Other Hand to the test. Murray, like many other Cheetos enthusiasts, often needs to use his Other Hand while his dominant hand helps him enjoy that cheesy goodness. In fact, fans may have noticed that his recent high-fives have been a little ... off. From slight misses to huge whiffs, Murray's recurring high-five mishaps during games are part of his playful dedication to the Other Hand lifestyle.

Fans can also see this come to life in Cheetos' new digital advertisements. The advertising campaign features five spots, each showcasing the over-the-top fails people experience when they simply can't let go of Cheetos: a baker botching a birthday cake, an artist creating a distorted forensic sketch, sports fans giving missing celebratory high-fives, a plastic surgeon mishap, and a football player unable to make a decent pass.

Cheetos took the mischief to the streets with various out-of-home advertisements across the country, spotlighting everyday people—from copywriters to drivers—giving up precision to keep their Cheetos-eating hand focused on snacking. These stunts included a less-than-perfect parking job in New York City and a New York Times ad riddled with grammatical errors to further highlight the sacrifices made for snack satisfaction.

Blue Man Group surprises guests at Pinkbox Doughnuts in Las Vegas

Blue Man Group made a special appearance at Pinkbox Doughnuts inside the Plaza Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas to pass out their eclectic, collaborative creations to unsuspecting guests on Friday, April 12. Customers were reportedly delighted as the bright blue trio blew streamers, took Polaroids with fans, and shared two confections: Blue Man Pooh and the Throwdown.

To round out the day full of surprises, Mayor Carolyn Goodman stopped by to try the playful treats, calling the collaboration “delightful.” The trio also posed with Pinkbox’s very own Pinky for an especially colorful photo as dozens of the one-one-of-a-kind doughnuts, along with free, limited edition Pinkbox Doughnuts t-shirts, flew off the shelves.

The Blue Man Group doughnuts will be sold at all Pinkbox Doughnuts locations across the metropolitan Las Vegas Valley (not including Allegiant Stadium), as well as at the Nevada/California border in Primm, Nevada, the Nevada/Arizona border in Laughlin, Nevada, and in St. George, Utah through the end of April.

For more information, visit blueman.com and pinkboxdoughnuts.com.

Kellanova: Nearly half of America's late-night snackers do it in bed, according to survey

Kellanova (formerly Kellogg Company) announced the release of its 2024 Late-Night Snacking survey, which has shown that bedtime isn't just for sleep in America. In a survey of more than 1,000 U.S. adults conducted to better understand Americans' late-night snacking preferences, nearly 44% of the people who snack late at night do so while in bed—with 58% of adults ages 18-24 noting this is their location of choice for late-night snacks. The survey also found that late night nibblers favor cookies, ice creams, and chips.

The survey also found that among those snacking in bed:

66% are snacking alone;

20% of people are eating salty snacks; and,

31% said they were satisfied after finishing their snack

The survey also found that men are more vulnerable to the late-night munchies than women, and that they more often crave spicy, sour, and bitter snacks over sweet choices. Of the women who snack late at night, 74% of them reported that they do so because they are bored and said that they more often crave sweet, salty, and gooey foods.

Other interesting findings include:

Baby Boomers (those older than 60 years) are the only age group that reported they prefer the living room over the bedroom for their late-night snacking;

People aged 35–39 were the only group to list "spicy" as part of their top 3 cravings late at night; and,

Half of the late-night snackers (50% of survey respondents) said that they are eating while watching television, with nearly a quarter saying their entertainment of choice is a "sitcom or comedy."

Survey interviews were conducted online, and the data was weighted to approximate a target sample of adults based on gender, age, income, race, and region.

Submissions open for The Lance and Little League Coach of the Year Award

Lance Sandwich Crackers is continuing its partnership with Little League and Positive Coaching Alliance to present the 2024 Little League Coach of the Year Award.

Honoring all the ways that Little League coaches help kids and communities, both on and off the field, Lance and Positive Coaching Alliance are once again looking to recognize a Baseball, Softball, and Challenger Division coach for this year’s award.

Submissions officially open, and all nominations must be submitted by Sunday, June 2, at 11:59 pm PT. The 2024 Little League Coaches of the Year will be announced ahead of the Little League Baseball World Series this summer, and awarded a $5,000 grant to help support league needs and initiatives.

Wonderful Pistachios partners with French athletes Evan Fournier, Sara Balzer, and Estelle Mossely

Wonderful Pistachios announced its partnership with three French sports players as part of a new campaign entitled "And you, how do you crack?" This initiative aims to inspire French consumers to make healthy food choices as part of regular physical activity, and will be promoted by fencer Sara Balzer, basketball player Evan Fournier, and boxing champion Estelle Mossely.

Rolling out in France digitally, in print publications and in gyms and stores with eye-catching displays, the campaign features star athletes:

Sara Balzer , an accomplished fencer who has captured hearts with her dazzling performances. Silver medalist at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, her record speaks to her talent and determination to excel in her sport, making her the world number 1 in women's sabre according to the International Fencing Federation.

, an accomplished fencer who has captured hearts with her dazzling performances. Silver medalist at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, her record speaks to her talent and determination to excel in her sport, making her the world number 1 in women's sabre according to the International Fencing Federation. Evan Fournier , an iconic figure in French basketball, has had an impressive career in the NBA and as a member of the French national team. Silver medalist at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo and the 2022 European Championship, Fournier embodies determination and excellence on the court.

, an iconic figure in French basketball, has had an impressive career in the NBA and as a member of the French national team. Silver medalist at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo and the 2022 European Championship, Fournier embodies determination and excellence on the court. Estelle Mossely, boxing champion, has made history in French sports with her exceptional achievements in the ring. The first French female boxer to win the title at the Olympic Games, she is also the first Frenchwoman to be crowned world champion after her Olympic title.

With France as one of Wonderful Pistachios’ key markets in Europe, these athletes will increase affinity of consumers for eating pistachios because they want to fuel their bodies in the same way as their favorite athletes. In the campaign’s creative, we see the athletes in familiar settings of a kitchen and living room, showcasing different usage occasions for Wonderful Pistachios in a fun and engaging manner.

To encourage use of pistachios in recipes, Evan plays with the Wonderful Pistachios bag, spinning it on his finger like a basketball. He ends up eating pistachios as a post-training snack. Estelle cracks open the shells of the pistachios using her boxing gloves before adding them as a topping to her yogurt. Sarah uses her skills with a fencing sabre in the kitchen by chopping a salad with record-breaking speed and adding Wonderful Pistachios for some crunch. For enjoying pistachios as a stand-alone snack, Estelle is shown watching a movie and eating pistachios out of a popcorn bucket, while Sarah humorously ditches the popcorn bucket altogether and eats them out of her fencing mask instead.