Sara Lee Frozen Bakery has launched the newest addition to their Foodservice dessert portfolio: Sara Lee Strawberry Angel Food Cake.

Angel food cake is a type of sponge cake that originated in the U.S. in the late 19th century. Made with whipped egg whites, flour, and sugar, it is differentiated from most other cakes because it doesn’t use any butter. This ingredient profile makes angel food cake a top choice for many with dietary restrictions, as it is cholesterol-free and fat-free. Angel food cake is also the top selling cake flavor in U.S. Hospitals (source: Circana SupplyTrack Feb ’24). With an aging U.S. population, spend by Healthcare operators is expected to grow $3.5B by 2026 (source: Circana), making product innovations that accommodate the needs of an aging demographic increasing relevant.

“We’re super excited for the debut of our new Sara Lee Strawberry Angel Food Cake,” says Steve Cohn, senior director of marketing for SLFB. “Just in time for summer, this sweet twist on nostalgic angel food cake is not only a great addition for healthcare operators, but restaurants can also use it to craft seasonal dessert recipes like strawberry shortcake.”

Like the original Sara Lee Angel Food Cake, this line extension is fully baked and ready to simply thaw, slice, and serve. Packed six 22-oz. cakes per case, this light and fluffy strawberry flavored Bundt cake offers versatility, convenience, and ease of use back of house. This product may also be suitable for some Dysphagia patients. New Pureed (Level 4) and Minced & Moist (Level 5) Strawberry Angel Food Cake recipes are available in the Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Dysphagia Recipe Guide.

Sara Lee Strawberry Angel Food Cake is now available through all major foodservice distributors. For detailed product information, click here.

For menu inspiration including Strawberry Tiramisu, Strawberry Matcha Latte Cake, and Strawberry Tea Sandwiches, click here.