Like Air, a family-owned brand of puffcorn that gained prominence on ABC’s Shark Tank and has hit grocery stores nationwide, has announced the release of its newest flavor creation, Sour Cream & Onion. This latest variety will be sold exclusively at BJ’s Wholesale Club beginning April 30.

Following the popularity of its Classic, Cinnamon Bun, White Cheddar, and Pancake flavors, the brand is introducing its newest option, designed to offer a healthier take on the Sour Cream & Onion potato chip flavor. The snack reportedly allows consumers to enjoy about 3 cups of puffcorn per serving, compared to only 10-20 potato chips per serving. The snacks are made with non-GMO corn, are gluten-free, and only 50 calories per cup.

“Growing up, sour cream and onion potato chips were a beloved family favorite. We're thrilled to craft a snack that captures the iconic savory delight of our childhoods, yet offers a healthier alternative,” says Like Air co-founder Allison Lin.

For a limited time, consumers can find Like Air Sour Cream & Onion Puffcorn in club-size bags at their local BJ’s beginning this month. Later this year, BJ’s will carry an exclusive Like Air 30-count variety pack that includes the Sour Cream & Onion flavor in single-serve bags.

"We're excited to offer Like Air® Sour Cream and Onion to BJ’s Wholesale Club members," says Drew Tiffin, vice president of grocery at BJ's Wholesale Club. "We're eager for our members to indulge in this new flavor."

