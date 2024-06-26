Ready-to-eat popcorn producer Doc Popcorn has introduced a new limited-edition flavor, Sour Cream and Onion. The latest iteration of the company’s popcorn, intended for backyard barbecue and other summery snacking occasions, combines the tangy taste of onion and the creamy sweet note of sour cream.

The popcorn flavor is available through August at all of the producer’s retail locations across the country. In addition, the popcorn can be purchased on the company’s website, docpopcorn.com.

In addition to its line of perennial favorite flavors, Doc Popcorn frequently introduces limited-edition varieties. For example, the producer introduced its Holiday Stuffing flavor last year, just in time for the fall and winter holidays.

