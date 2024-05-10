Tate & Lyle PLC has announced ambitious new greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets, to be delivered by 2028, consistent with reductions required to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Tate & Lyle’s new near-term science-based GHG emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the corporate climate action organization that rigorously validates companies’ climate targets.

Tate & Lyle has committed to the following near-term GHG emissions reduction targets:

Energy and industrial

Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 38% by 2028 from a 2019 base year (Note 1).

Reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions by 38% by 2028 from a 2019 base year.

Forests, land, and agriculture (FLAG)

Reduce absolute Scope 3 FLAG GHG emissions by 23% by 2028 from a 2019 base year (Note 2).

No deforestation across our primary deforestation-linked commodities, with a target date of December 31, 2025.

The new targets—which mean that Tate & Lyle will deliver a greater emissions reduction at a faster pace—replace the previously validated science-based targets to 2030 at the Well Below 2°C level.

“Climate change is the greatest challenge facing our planet and Tate & Lyle is committed to not only playing our part, but to being a leader on climate action collaborating closely with stakeholders across our value chain," says Nick Hampton, chief executive, Tate & Lyle. "Our new science-based 2028 targets, aligned to a 1.5°C trajectory, demonstrate our commitment to building a sustainable economy by doing not what is easy, but what is necessary.”

“We are proud that SBTi have validated our GHG emission reduction targets, which will significantly accelerate the decarbonization of our operations and supply chain. We will continue to engage with our customers and suppliers to better understand their climate change challenges, and to work together to solve them," says Anna Pierce, director of sustainability at Tate & Lyle.

In addition to the new GHG emissions targets, Tate & Lyle remains committed to delivering its other sustainability commitments and targets, as follows:

100% of purchased electricity for our operations will come from renewable sources by 2030

Reduce water use intensity by 15% by 2030 (Note 3)

100% of waste to be beneficially used by 2030

Maintain sustainable acreage equivalent to the volume of corn purchased each year

Achieve net zero by 2050.

Progress against our 2030 targets and commitments will be provided in Tate & Lyle’s Annual Report 2024 to be published in June 2024.

For more information on Tate & Lyle’s approach to climate action and its performance, click here.

Related: Tate & Lyle lands Prime ESG corporate rating from sustainability agency