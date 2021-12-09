Tate & Lyle PLC, a global provider of food and beverage solutions and ingredients, has announced a set of ambitious targets and commitments to significantly progress its new equity, diversity, and inclusion strategy over the next ten years.

This new strategy is designed to fully integrate equity, diversity and inclusion into Tate & Lyle’s culture and purpose. The new targets and commitments include achieving gender parity in leadership and management roles, increasing spend with diverse suppliers and making teams at all levels of Tate & Lyle representative of its local communities.

Nick Hampton, chief executive, Tate & Lyle said: “Equity, diversity and inclusion is a business-wide priority for Tate & Lyle, and I’m delighted we are launching a set of clear targets and actionable commitments in this area. I firmly believe that equity, diversity and inclusion are accelerators for growth and a key element of being a purpose-led company.”

Lauren von Stackelberg, chief equity, diversity, and inclusion officer, Tate & Lyle said: “People are at their best when they feel they can be themselves, and businesses are at their best when everyone can be seen, heard, and valued. Our new equity, diversity, and inclusion strategy and action plan will foster a truly inclusive culture at Tate & Lye and help us achieve our goals."



New Targets and Commitments

Tate & Lyle’s new strategy for equity, diversity and inclusion consists of four pillars – systems, talent, culture and society. The new targets and commitments span each of these pillars.



1. Systems

Integrate equity, diversity and inclusion into core organizational structure, policies and practices to promote equitable advancement, retention and reward.

By 2023, 50 high potential Tate & Lyle employees from under-represented groups will be sponsored for advancement.

By 2025, in each of its regions, Tate & Lyle will achieve parity in attrition rates and employee engagement scores on equity, diversity and inclusion questions between minority and majority groups

2. Talent

Ensure the diversity of the workforce reflects the local communities Tate & Lyle serves.

By 2025, Tate & Lyle will achieve gender parity in leadership and management roles.

By 2030, teams at all levels in Tate & Lyle will be representative of their local communities.

3. Culture

Educate Tate & Lyle employees to achieve the equity, diversity and inclusion competence needed to create and sustain an inclusive culture.

By 2022, 10 percent of Employee Resource Group (ERG) leaders’ paid time will be spent on ERG work.

By 2025, Tate & Lyle employees, managers and leadership will spend 10, 15, and 20 hours each respectively on equity, diversity, and inclusion training.

4. Society

Listen to, speak to and serve society by delivering progress on equity, diversity and inclusion for and with Tate & Lyle’s customers, communities and suppliers.

By 2030, employees will have spent 50,000 hours volunteering for projects aligned with Tate & Lyle’s purpose and priority UN SDGs, with an ambition to reach 20,000 hours by 2025.

By 2030, Tate & Lyle will expand its spend with diverse suppliers globally, with interim goals achieved for North America supplier diversity by 2027.

The targets have a baseline of April 1, 2022. Tate & Lyle will report on progress against the targets and commitments annually.