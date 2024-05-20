SNAC International business members unanimously approved a new slate of officers to serve on the Executive Committee, as well as a new class of directors-at-large to serve on the Association’s Board of Directors. The officers and directors were approved at SNX2024, which saw 465 attendees, a 35% increase in attendance from its inaugural launch in 2022.

“I’m so proud of what the SNAC team put together at SNX, and what our board will accomplish in the year to come,” said Justin Spannuth of Unique Snacks. “The attendance at SNX just proves that SNAC International is set to rapidly grow and take the snacking world to new heights. Our board represents some of the greatest innovators in snacking. I look forward to the challenge of helping to create the vision, process, and path for SNAC International and the industry.”

SNAC International’s 2024–2025 Executive Committee is as follows:

Chairman: Justin Spannuth, Unique Snacks

1st vice chairman: Phil Gusmano, Better Made Snack Foods

2nd vice chairwoman: Veronica Villasenor, The Hershey Company

Past chairman: Mike Harper, Rudolph Foods

Past chairman: Dan Sifer, Herr Foods

Treasurer: Julie Calef, Old Dutch Foods

Secretary: Leanne Oliver, PepsiCo Foods North America

Associate Executive Council president: Jeff Almond, Heat and Control

SNAC general counsel: Martin Hahn, Hogan Lovells US LLP

SNAC president & CEO: Christine Cochran, SNAC International

The following directors-at-large joined the SNAC Board of Directors:

Mukesh Kasargode, PepsiCo Foods North America

Thomas Koppelmann, G&S Foods

Tim Bateman, Calbee America

Stephanie Aanenson, Old Dutch Foods

Dina Reagan, Campbell Snacks

Jesus Velazquez, Benestar Brands

SNAC Associate Members also voted to approve a new Associate Executive Council (AEC). The AEC is the governing body representing associate members. With the goal of enhancing networking opportunities between suppliers and snack producers, the AEC makes recommendations to the Board, providing a voice for associate members and ensuring all of SNAC’s events and offerings provide enhanced value for the group.

The 2024–2025 AEC slate is as follows:

AEC Officers:

President: Jeff Almond, Heat and Control

1st vice president: Chad McDonald, Bryce Corporation

2nd vice president: Mike Cantore, Carolina Ingredients

Secretary: Dulcinea Freymoyer, Reading Bakery

Dulcinea Freymoyer, Reading Bakery Past president: Tina Hacker, Land O’Lakes

AEC Directors-at-Large:

Mark Brogan, Printpack

Joe Curcio, BluePrint Automation

Mukul Shukla, tna North America

Alec Pratto, Focke & Co

Andre Bouquet, Packaging Corporation of America

For a complete list of the SNAC Board of Directors and Associate Executive Council, click here.

