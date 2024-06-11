Pretzel Pete, Inc. announced that it is adding four new flavors to its Topzels product line. Originally launched in two sweet flavors last year, Topzels are flavored pretzel bits perfect as a topping or to be used in various recipes. Topzels are produced by grinding and sifting normal sized pretzels resulting in a fine, crumb-line product that is then seasoned in various flavors. The result is a highly versatile and innovative product that adds both flavor and crunchy texture to almost any dish, per the brand.

The new savory flavors include Low Salt, Honey Mustard Onion, Garlic Parmesan, and Smoky Bacon & Cheddar. According to Pretzel Pete’s President and Founder, Karl Brown, “Topzels are the pretzel topping that tops everything, and you’ll see why once you experience this product that will soon be disrupting the toppings category. The savory flavors are a perfect salad topper yet also perfect on top of grilled foods, baked potatoes, soups and even as a breading for chicken or other dishes. Much of the fun surrounding Topzels is simply finding all of the different applications for these toppings.”

The initial offering will include 6-oz. resealable bags for retail as well as a bulk case configuration for foodservice applications. They will be launching at Pretzel Pete’s booth at the Fancy Food Show starting on June 23.

