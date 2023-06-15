Pretzel Pete, Inc. announced that it will be the exclusive distributor for an entirely new addition to the “topping” category: Topzels. Topzels are flavored pretzel bits—perfect as a topping or to be used imaginatively in various recipes. Topzels are produced by grinding and sifting normal-sized pretzels resulting in a fine, crumb-like product that is then seasoned in various flavors. The result is a highly versatile and innovative product with almost endless applications.

The initial two flavors on offer include Salted Caramel and Cinnamon Brown Sugar. According to Pretzel Pete’s president & founder, Karl Brown, “Topzels are the pretzel topping that tops everything, and you’ll see why once you experience this product that will soon be disrupting the toppings category.”

The initial offering will include 6-oz. resealable bags for retail as well as 2-lbs. bags perfect for foodservice applications. These items will be launching at Pretzel Pete’s booth at the Fancy Food Show at New York’s Fancy Food Show starting on June 25.

Pretzel Pete is a family-owned manufacturer based in Hatboro, PA. Our factory is peanut-free, tree nut-free, and sesame-free.