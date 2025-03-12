Utz, a U.S. salty snack brand, has introduced Sour Cream & Onion flavor to its Mixed Minis Pretzel line. The new flavor is inspired by the brand’s top-selling flavored potato chip and brings the bold taste to Utz’s crunchy, bite-sized pretzels.

Sour Cream & Onion Mixed Minis, available in 12-oz packages, feature a savory blend of tangy sour cream and bold onion flavors. The Utz Mixed Minis Pretzel line first launched in February 2024 and brings a fun twist to classic Utz Pretzels in the form of three bite-sized shapes: Twists, Rings, and Waffles. Sour Cream & Onion joins two existing flavors in the line, including:

Garlic Butter: seasoned pretzels covered with a rich and savory flavor combination of garlic and butter

Mike’s Hot Honey: a balance of sweet heat from Mike’s Hot Honey combined with the crunch of Utz pretzels

"At Utz, we are always looking for ways to bring bold flavors to snack lovers," says Stacey Schultz, senior vice president of marketing, Utz Quality Foods, LLC, a subsidiary of Utz Brands, Inc. "By bringing one of our most beloved potato chip flavors into our Mixed Minis Pretzel line, we’re giving fans a whole new way to enjoy that irresistible taste and crunch they love."

In addition to expanding the Mixed Minis line, Utz recently added Mini Twists Pretzels in a new 16-oz size to its lineup.

Utz products are available online at utzsnacks.com and at leading retailers nationwide.

