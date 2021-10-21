Carb-counting sandwich lovers, rejoice! Your favorite zero-net-carb, gluten-free bun is now more accessible than ever. Smart Baking Company has announced that regional grocery giant Publix will be carrying Smartbuns in its freezer section.

The products are now available in select Publix locations in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida.

“At Smart Baking Company, we believe healthy food options should be as convenient as less healthy options,” said Dave Heuvel, co-founder and vice president of Sales. “That’s why having more product options, including Smartbuns, available at stores like Publix is huge for us and for our fans. We’re thrilled about this partnership.”

Publix now carries the 6-pack of both the company’s plain and sesame seed Smartbuns. Smartbuns are gluten-free, keto-friendly sandwich bread options. Each bun has just 63 calories and zero net carbs. They also contain 11 grams of fiber and 9 grams of protein.

Customers can check smartbakingco.com for exact locations.

Smart Baking Company cracked the code on healthy baking. In addition to the Smartcakes and Smartbuns, the company also bakes a healthy breakfast food, the Smartmuf’n. All of its products are gluten-free and zero net carb, and the company aims to provide food options that bring everyone to the table.

For more information, visit smartbakingco.com.



