McKee Foods has expanded the Little Debbie portfolio with the introduction of Apple Cinnamon Donut Sticks. Available on shelves since late April, this new offering merges the classic experience of original Donut Sticks with the flavors of apple and cinnamon.

Per the brand, the Apple Cinnamon Donut Sticks feature a soft yet substantial texture, topped with an apple cinnamon-flavored glaze.

In response to consumer demand for more diverse and convenient breakfast options, McKee Foods continues to innovate while maintaining the quality and familiarity associated with the Little Debbie brand.

Packaged in a 9.08-oz. carton containing six individually wrapped pieces, Little Debbie Apple Cinnamon Donut Sticks are available nationwide at a suggested retail price of $2.79.

McKee Foods Corp. is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.