As the Valentine season draws near, McKee Foods, maker of the Little Debbie brand, has revealed two additions to its Valentine's Day lineup, accompanied by a packaging refresh.

Adding to its Valentines Day lineup, Little Debbie will be releasing Valentine's Day Snack Cakes and Vanilla Mini Donuts.

For consumers who savor a smaller indulgence, the Little Debbie Vanilla Mini Donuts are coated in light pink frosting and adorned with a white icing pattern.

The new Big Pack Valentines Cakes are individually-wrapped and topped with light pink frosting and a white icing stripe pattern. Each carton contains six big snack cakes,

In addition to the new treats, Little Debbie is unveiling fresh packaging graphics across the Valentine's Day lineup. The new designs showcase a modern aesthetic, and include details such as light teal backgrounds and pink paper cutout hearts.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new Vanilla Mini Donuts and Big Pack Valentine Cakes—Vanilla to our cherished Little Debbie family," said Erica Cunningham, Little Debbie product manager II at McKee Foods. "These additions underscore our commitment to providing a diverse range of treats that cater to the varied preferences of our customers. Whether you're a fan of bite-sized indulgences or classic vanilla goodness, each new item ensure there's something for everyone to enjoy this Valentine's season."

The additions join the already well-known lineup of Little Debbie Valentine treats, each presented in the brand's designs.

The new Little Debbie Vanilla Mini Donuts and Big Pack Valentine Cakes—Vanilla are now available at leading retailers and convenience stores nationwide.

