Herr Foods Inc., a Pennsylvania-based snack producer, has introduced its latest chip flavors, inviting consumers to buy, try, and vote on their favorite of the three to crown the winner in the Flavored by Philly Contest.

Building on the success of year two of the contest in 2023, Herr's is once again putting the focus on the local small businesses that infuse Philadelphia with its distinctive culinary character through the Flavored by Philly Local Eats contest. The Flavored by Philly contest is designed to celebrate Philadelphia's unique flavors, a testament to community support, and a platform for creating cherished snack-time memories.

Flavored by Philly represents Herr’s newest line of limited-time chip flavors, each a homage to the distinctive tastes of Philadelphia. These three finalist flavors are available for tasting and voting starting today until August 9, wherever Herr’s chips are sold. This year's contest garnered nearly 1051 submissions, featuring a delectable array of flavors ranging from sweet to savory.

Ed Herr, chairman and CEO of Herr’s, says of the contest, "Herr’s has deep roots in Philly, and we are thrilled to showcase other small businesses and their distinctive flavors through the Flavored by Philly contest. Through the Flavored by Philly contest, we wanted to highlight small businesses and their unique flavors to give the people of our community a memorable experience they could truly savor. It was a challenging decision to narrow down to just three finalists, but we're huge fans of these three offerings and can't wait to hear the public's reaction to the flavor combination of these signature dishes with our chips."

The three Philadelphia small-business finalists offering their big flavors for tasting and voting include:

Talluto’s Cheese Ravioli and Marinara: The restaurant, founded in 1967, presents a combination of robust cheese ravioli and marinara sauce

Mom Mom’s Kitchen Potato Pierogi: Known for homestyle comfort food, this restaurant presents a blend of sweet, creamy, and tangy flavors with its signature potato pierogi

Romano’s Stromboli: Special Hot: A local institution since 1950, this restaurant offers a savory fusion of cheese, heat, and tradition.

All of the entrant flavors are available at major retailers, with MSRPs of $2.69 (2.375oz) and $4.99 (7.375oz).

Consumers are invited to try the flavors and then cast their votes on the campaign website until the voting closes on August 9. The individual who nominated the winning flavor will receive a $5,000 prize, while the small business behind the flavor will win $10,000.

Related: Herr's limited-edition Sandwi-chips line returns to shelves