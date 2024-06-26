Rich Products is expanding its portfolio of pizza doughs and crusts with the new Authentically Italian Pizza Portfolio, comprised of two Pinsas and three parbaked crusts. With roots based in Italy and freezer-to-oven simplicity, the new crusts ensure that every limited-service restaurant menu can include authentic Italian-inspired pizza.

Rich's new Italian Pinsa (pronounced “peen-sa”), available in two sizes, is a Roman-style, hand-stretched pizza crust made with a unique dough fermentation process that produces a rustic, fragrant crust that is crispy on the outside and tender inside. Rich’s three new Italian parbaked crusts—in 12”, 14”, and 16” sizes—are made with a finely-ground Double Zero “00” style flour using traditional Italian methods that deliver the taste, texture, and aroma found in a Roman café.

According to Technomic's Pizza Industry Report (November 2023), more than 70% of pizza operators agree that they are experimenting more with globally inspired pizzas and pizza ingredients than they were two years ago.

"At Rich's, we're always looking at how we can elevate our pizza offerings, bringing products to market that we know consumers are looking for, while making sure these products are easy for operators to execute at a store level," says Donna Reeves-Collins, senior vice president, Pizza and Flatbread Category, Rich Products.

"Last year, our team traveled to Italy to gather inspiration and expertise that would enhance our portfolio with more authentically Italian products,” continues Reeves-Collins. “In Europe, we tasted some of the best pizza we'd ever had and saw the opportunity to bring some of these products and innovations to the U.S. and Canada markets. We're excited today to introduce several new Authentically Italian products that will help pizza operators expand their menus and drive excitement for consumers."

Pinsa is an Italian delicacy of hand-pressed pizza. While similar to traditional pizza in use, the Pinsa has a strict formulation that leverages artisan bread-making processes and incorporates several complex leavening-maturation steps and techniques. Pinsa has seen a surge across Europe over the past couple of years, and it is just beginning to gain traction in North America.

Rich’s new 7" x 11" Oval Pinsa and 12" Round Pinsa are hand-stretched and made with authentic regional ingredients imported from Italy. The Pinsa features a crust that is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Rich’s 7" x 11" Oval Pinsa is 8.1 ounces and packed 12 per case, while the 12” Round Pinsa is 8.8 ounces and comes 22 per case. The Pinsas arrive frozen, can go from freezer to oven, and are available now.

Rich’s new Double Zero “00” Italian Style Parbaked Pizza Crust makes it easy for operators to create authentic Italian-inspired pizza in three sizes: 12”, 14”, and 16”. Milled domestically using traditional old-world techniques, “00” style flour guarantees high quality, as superior wheat is slowly ground to create a fine textured flour to craft a truly authentic pizza. No proofing or other special dough handling skills are required. The crust arrives frozen and can be thawed or topped and baked from frozen. Each 12” crust is 13 ounces, packed 24 per case; the 14” crust is 18 ounces, 14 per case; and the 16” crust is 24 ounces, 12 per case. These authentic crusts are also available now.

The portfolio of Rich's Authentically Italian products also includes Rich’s 8-ounce Pizza Dough Ball made with Double Zero “00” Italian Style Flour. Crafted in an authentic Italian fashion, these Dough Balls are higher in moisture than traditional dough balls, making them easier for operators to use for Neapolitan-style pizzas. Packed 60 per case, Rich’s Dough Balls arrive pre-portioned and ready to thaw, proof, stretch, top, and bake into pies.

Rich's Authentically Italian products enhance the company's diverse portfolio of pizza offerings, helping operators expand their menus, drive consumer interest, and stay ahead of the next wave of pizza trends. With a full spectrum of doughs and parbaked crusts, as well as plant-based, gluten-free and fully-topped retail-ready pizzas, Rich's is a one-stop-shop for any operator’s pizza needs.

Last year, Rich’s introduced the industry’s first Gluten-Free Detroit-Style Pizza Crust. The Detroit-style pizza legacy, now a national favorite, began in 1946 at Buddy's Rendezvous on Detroit's east side when Gus Guerra made his first rectangle-shaped pizza. Today, Gus' grandson, Jack Guerra, Jr., serves as the plant manager at Rich's manufacturing facility in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, where he and his father developed Rich's Gluten-Free Detroit-Style Pizza Crust.

Restaurant operators can learn more by visiting RichsUSA.com/pizza.

