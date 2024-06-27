Exair, a business in engineered compressed air solutions and static elimination, and Bete, an engineered spray nozzle and spraying systems manufacturer, have announced a definitive merger agreement under which Exair has acquired Bete. This landmark combination promises to do what both companies have been doing for decades—create something that has never existed before—and to do it with market appeal.

The Exair/Bete merger will allow both companies to significantly enhance product offerings and customer engagement. The combined market reach and engineering capacity will drive innovation and product value to a worldwide network of customers, distributors, resellers and OEM’s. This merger also enables a diversified portfolio of products by integrating BETE’s pioneering technologies and engineering acumen with Exair's deep knowledge of compressed air products. This synergy will address a broader spectrum of market demands, fostering a new era of invention.

With a strengthened go-to-market strategy, the merger enhances both company’s ability to provide high quality, precision engineered products to all levels of the market, big or small. Exair and Bete will be able to bring support to large scope projects, OEM relationships, a worldwide network of distributors, and directly to end users.

“For our valued customers and partners, this merger means improved service, new products, and competitive prices. You will benefit from the combined expertise of two industry giants coming together to deliver comprehensive solutions that meet your needs," says Kirk Edwards, president, Exair.

“We are committed to a seamless integration process, focused on our shared vision of quality, advanced engineering, and service," adds Tom Fitch, president, Bete. "We look forward to bringing together our teams, cultures, and communities. We are, without a doubt, better together.”

