Timothy P. Oberg, Spraying Systems Co., passes away

Spraying System Company's director of the food and pharmaceutical team, Timothy P. Oberg, passed away on November 15, 2019, after a battle with cancer. He was 53 years old.

Oberg grew up in Glen Ellyn, IL and earned his bachelor’s degree in General Engineering from the University of Illinois in 1987. After graduation, he began a 30 year career with Spraying Systems Co. and was currently the director of the food and pharmaceutical team. Oberg was a lifelong fan of the Chicago White Sox and enjoyed coaching youth baseball and softball.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the family and friends who have kept Tim in their prayers, the medical teams at Rush-Copley, Edward Cancer Center and Loyola Medical Center, and the support of everyone at Spraying Systems Co.

For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Tim’s life, memorials may be directed to the family to be used according to his wishes.