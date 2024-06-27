ADM is scaling up efforts to enhance the sustainability and reduce the carbon footprint of the value chains in which it operates. One of the critical pillars of that bold agenda is its leadership in supporting the global expansion of regenerative agriculture, an outcome-based farming approach that protects and improves soil health, biodiversity, climate, and water resources while supporting farming business development.

ADM has a broad and ambitious approach to expanding regenerative agriculture, working with partners spanning the value chain, connecting farmers to end customers, technology providers, and technical experts. After enrolling more than 2.8 million acres in regenerative agriculture programs in 2023, the company is continuing to ramp up our efforts as it builds toward 5 million acres by 2025.

One of the ways ADM is expanding is by adding new crops and new partners, which is why it has reached an agreement under which Golden Peanut, its wholly owned peanut processing subsidiary, will collaborate with The J.M. Smucker Co. and the National Black Growers Council (NBGC) to support the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices across 20,000 peanut acres in the southeast U.S.

"We're proud to work with a great partner like Smucker to help lead the expansion of regenerative agriculture practices in the U.S. peanut value chain," says Clint Piper, president of Golden Peanut. "Every day, we partner with peanut farmers who understand the importance of sustainable practices to the future of their businesses, their families and their legacies. Now, working with Smucker and other great partners like the National Black Growers Council, we're excited to bring our comprehensive regenerative agriculture approach to empower farmers to continue to adopt and sustain practices that will enhance soil health and reduce the carbon intensity of their farms."

As with ADM's other regenerative agriculture efforts spanning the globe, Golden Peanut's work with Smucker will feature direct financial support for farmers; easy processes, and cutting-edge technologies to ensure low barriers to entry; and a broad range of support and guidance for farmers from both internal and third-party experts, including the Flint River Soil and Water Conservation District.

Regenerative practices covered by the program will include continuous living roots (cover crops), improved fertilizer and pesticide efficiency, and use of reduced tillage practices. Emissions benefits will be calculated using Field to Market methodologies and removals will be calculated using COMET Planner.

The 3-year agreement, spanning 2024-2026, covers 20,000 peanut acres per year, and includes a commitment that 5,000 acres per year will be affiliated with the National Black Growers Council.

"The importance of NBGC and ADM's collaboration is bridging the gap to make our producers more efficient, our yields higher and manage our data collection in a productive way," says NBGC board member Keith White. "Regenerative agriculture is preserving soil health, keeping as many nutrients in the soil as possible, and saving on farmers' bottom lines. It's amazing for the environment and for agriculture."

"We are proud to partner with ADM to support our shared commitment to promote the adoption of sustainable agriculture practices in the peanut supply chain," says Rebecca Ott, director, corporate sustainability, The J.M. Smucker Co. "As a leader in the frozen handheld and spreads category, with brands including Jif and Smucker's Uncrustables, peanuts are a priority ingredient for our business. Given this, we have a responsibility to help support the long-term sustainability of the supply chain and the economic viability of the farmers who produce the commodity. We are pleased to support these objectives through this new initiative in collaboration with ADM."

"Sustainability is a foundation of ADM's purpose as a company and a pillar of our growth strategy, and regenerative agriculture is one of the ways we are living our purpose, decarbonizing the industries in which we operate, and delivering for our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders. We're excited to work with Smucker as we expand our efforts, and we look forward to continuing to power the adoption of regenerative agriculture around the globe," says ADM.

