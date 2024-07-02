The 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show marked the first time that the Kayco Kosher division had a presence, marking its debut into the specialty food market with a focus on the Manischewitz and Tuscanini brands.

One of the most recognizable brands in the Kayco Kosher division is Manischewitz. Founded in 1888, Manischewitz has been a stalwart in American Jewish culture for over 130 years, offering authentic Jewish foods to consumers nationwide. Now, under Kayco's stewardship, Manischewitz is undergoing a transformative rebrand, symbolizing Jewish culture through food for kosher, specialty, and mainstream consumers alike. This rebranding effort marks a significant milestone in Kayco's journey to diversify its offerings and reach new audiences. By expanding beyond its kosher roots, Kayco aims to introduce the rich tapestry of Jewish cuisine to a broader market, showcasing the tradition, flavors, and authenticity that have defined Manischewitz for over a century.

"We are thrilled to unveil the new chapter in the Manischewitz brand's legacy," says Shani Seidman, CMO of Kayco. "For generations, Manischewitz has been synonymous with quality and tradition in Jewish households across America. With this rebranding, we are not only honoring that heritage but also inviting a wider audience to experience the unique flavors and cultural significance of Jewish cuisine. Through strategic partnerships, product development, and marketing initiatives, Kayco is committed to ensuring that Manischewitz remains a cornerstone of Jewish culinary tradition while also embracing the evolving tastes of today's consumers."

The reimagined Manischewitz brand will continue to offer a diverse range of products, including traditional favorites like matzo and macaroons, alongside new and innovative offerings designed to appeal to modern palates. The new products, debuting now, reflect this new ethos, supporting the brand's commitment to its core values while inviting a broader audience to explore the cultural richness of Jewish cuisine. Manischewitz is set to make the kosher aisle a destination for everyone, regardless of their background or dietary practices. Manischewitz products are more than just food items; they are invitations to experience and participate in Jewish culture, per the brand.

The new Manischewitz products include:

Manischewitz Hot Dogs

Manischewitz Frozen K’nishes

Manischewitz Frozen Matzo Balls

Manischewitz Frozen Babka, Rugalach, Challah, and Hamentashen

Manischewitz Frozen Hors D'oeuvres

Manischewitz Frozen Blintzes

Additionally, Tuscanini Foods, a purveyor of authentic Italian culinary delights, announced the debut of its product line extension, Tuscanini Reserve. This new collection brings flavors of Italy right to consumers' homes, with its first offerings being frozen pizzas, in Margherita and Supermargherita flavors. The Tuscanini Reserve line is presented in clear window packaging, allowing customers to see the quality before indulging. These sumptuous pizzas are available in 16 and 17 ounces and have a suggested retail price of $8.99-$9.99.

Harold Weiss, chief sales officer of Tuscanini Foods, expresses enthusiasm about the Tuscanini product expansion, saying, "We are thrilled to bring an extended line of Tuscanini specialty products and the authentic taste of Italy to our customers. Our mission is to provide food lovers with a genuine Italian culinary experience. We take pride in working with passionate artisans who take great care in their craft, ensuring that our customers can savor the true flavors of Italy."

