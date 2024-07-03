Pretzelmaker, owned by FAT Brands Inc., has announced its latest Pretzel Bite creation: Cheetos Pretzel Bites. The brand originally started in 1991 as a single pretzel stand, and later expanded to serve pretzels and lemonade.

Made with a dusting of Cheetos’ Cheetle, the new Pretzelmaker Cheetos Pretzel Bites, fresh-baked and hand-rolled daily, will be available for a limited time only, now through Sept. 29. The Cheetos Pretzel Bites are the latest example of Pretzelmaker’s commitment to menu innovation with the intent of bringing their customers the freshest flavors, per the brand.

“Similar to our partners at Cheetos, we are always striving for innovative ways to give our hungry fans a new flavor experience,” says Katie Thoms, senior director of marketing at Pretzelmaker. “Like Pretzel Bites, Cheetos are the ultimate snack, so it was only natural for us to align with another beloved brand to create a new, fun menu item, Cheetos Pretzel Bites, that ridiculously embodies our mantra of Bite-Sized Fun and Full-Sized Flavor.”

For more information on Pretzelmaker, visit pretzelmaker.com.

