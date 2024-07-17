The American Egg Board’s (AEB) newly established Eggcelerator Lab has successfully concluded its inaugural Product Development Competition, showcasing the next generation of innovative snack food products incorporating eggs. This competition invited university students across the U.S. to develop unique snack products highlighting the nutritional and functional benefits of eggs, aligning with today’s consumer preferences for new and exciting snack options.

“Snacking represents a significant growth opportunity in the food industry, and eggs are a versatile ingredient that can meet the demands of health-conscious consumers,” says Nate Hedtke, VP of innovation and customer engagement for the American Egg Board. “This competition challenged students to push the boundaries of snack-making, and the results have been nothing short of extraordinary.”

The Eggcelerator Lab, the egg industry’s premier innovation center, aimed to inspire and cultivate creativity among undergraduate and graduate students. Participants were required to develop innovative snack food products that could make a "good source of protein" claim, with the majority of the protein derived from egg ingredients. Out of numerous submissions, seven teams advanced to the final round. These teams received guidance from subject matter experts, refined their concepts, and underwent rigorous evaluation, including written proposals, oral presentations, and sensory testing.

Winners announced

First Place ($8,000) Winners: Sanket Prakash Vanare & Mackenzie Bui University: University of Georgia, Athens Product: Eggspresso, a dried powder that transforms into a high-protein iced coffee beverage when added to ice water. Second Place ($5,000) Winners: Sonis Su & Viral Shukla University: Cornell University Product: Sabby Rolls, a crispy egg-based roll cookie filled with sabayon cream Third Place ($3,000) Winners: Josue Angel Cervantes & Alexis Kroslak University: Johnson & Wales University, Providence Product: Ancient Grains Tetelas De Huevo Y Mofongo, a triangle-shaped snack made with a dough containing ancient grains stuffed with scrambled eggs and plantains representing a unique fusion between Mexican and Puerto Rican cuisines delivering 10g protein per two servings.

Judging panel

The judging panel consisted of esteemed industry professionals whose expertise and insights were invaluable to the competition:

Charlie Baggs, president and executive chef, Charlie Baggs Culinary Innovations

Zal Taleyarkhan, corporate research chef, Charlie Baggs Culinary Innovations

Adam More, founder and chef, Flashpoint Innovation

Tristan Acevedo, research and development chef, Flashpoint Innovation

Nelson Serrano-Bahri, director of innovation, American Egg Board

Future competitions

The 2025 Eggcelerator Lab New Product Development Competition is set to begin on July 17, 2024, and conclude on July 14, 2025, with the winners announced at the 2025 IFT Annual Meeting and Expo in Chicago. Next year’s theme will focus on new and novel ways to utilize egg yolks.

For more information about the competition or the Eggcelerator Lab, visit IncredibleEgg.org/EggceleratorLab.

