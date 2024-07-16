Unique Snacks, a 103-year-old family-operated snack industry innovator managed by the sixth generation, created a new snack category in early 2023 with the launch of Puffzels. The gluten-free, non-fried, non-GMO Project Verified puffed snack will now be available in 1.8-oz. snack packages for the convenience store industry to meet the demands of consumers seeking healthier on-the-go snack options.

Puffzels are made from all clean ingredients, including corn and whole oats, and feature flavors including Wild Buffalo, Honey Mustard, Aged Cheddar, and Homestyle (garlic and butter). Now, Unique Snacks is offering its top two Puffzels skus, Honey Mustard and Aged Cheddar, in 8-pack cartons with punched hole packages that fill the peg hooks in convenience store isles.

“We’re excited to continue our growth and expand the availability of our Puffzels in the c-store space. Most c-stores have very little storage, so we carefully considered their needs when we designed our 8-pack cartons,” states Justin Spannuth, COO of Unique Snacks and a member of the sixth generation managing the business. “Convenience shoppers are very loyal and most visit the same store brand and often the same store. We know these loyal shoppers will enjoy Puffzels' high quality and value.”

Unique Snacks has a long history of introducing innovative snacks to meet a variety of dietary concerns, per the brand. The business offers a line of Sprouted pretzels, Pretzel Shells, Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings, and its most popular product, the Original "Splits" are also available in multi-grain, unsalted, extra salt, and extra dark. Unique Snacks also offers a wide variety of gift boxes, gift baskets, decorative tins, pretzel dips, and branded apparel, most notable for corporate gifting or any occasion.

