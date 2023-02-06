Unique Snacks, a sixth-generation family snack business, is well-known for its variety of Original Splits Pretzels, Pretzel Shells, Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings, and pretzel dips. Now the business is expanding its offering into other snack categories through the introduction of an entirely new snack option: Puffzels, a gluten-free, vegan, non-fried, Non-GMO Project Verified puffed snack.

Made from all clean ingredients, including corn and whole oats, Puffzels are the first of several snack innovations being created at Unique Snacks as it looks to provide a wider variety of snack products. Ahold Delhaize and Safeway Mid-Atlantic are the first to offer Puffzels beginning in February in time for Super Bowl LVII. Additional retail partners are introducing multiple SKUs of Puffzels with their 2023 spring snack resets in March and April.

“Living up to the Unique Snacks brand name is a fun challenge, and we wanted to create a new snack unlike anything on the market,” stated Justin Spannuth, chief operating officer and a member of the sixth generation managing Unique Snacks. “Puffed products are experiencing high consumer demand, and Puffzels will help our retail partners expand puffed snacking options for their customers.”

Sticking with the company’s roots, Puffzels feature a traditional pretzel shape with big puff flavor and fun pretzel crunch. They are available in four varieties, including an Aged Cheddar, Honey Mustard, Wild Buffalo, and Homestyle—featuring a butter and garlic flavor. Puffzels will be available at retailers nationwide in 4.8-oz. bags with a suggested retail price of $4.79.

“The Unique Snacks brand and high-quality colorful packaging lead to strong trial purchases and high repeat customers,” added Spannuth. “The puffed snack market is growing rapidly, and our key retail partners are always excited to introduce our new product offerings because the brand has a strong following that converts into sales. Category managers are always excited to offer customers something new, especially from a brand that performs very well in their stores.”

To learn more about Unique Snacks and all its snacks made with more flavor, fewer ingredients, and smarter baking, visit UniqueSnacks.com. Follow Unique Snacks on LinkedIn at Unique Snacks, on Facebook at @UniqueSnacksUSA, on Twitter at @UniqueSnacksUSA and on Instagram at @UniqueSnacksUSA.