Edible, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit arrangements, baked goods, flowers, gourmet chocolates, and more, is teaming up with M&M's.

The collaboration combines M&M's Minis hardshell candies with Edible's fruit arrangements and baked goods platters. For a limited time only, Edible's signature creations will be adorned with colorful M&M's Minis, giving classics like chocolate-dipped strawberries a whimsical makeover that will leave customers wanting more.

"From our eye-popping fruit arrangements adorned with colorful M&M's to our succulent baked goods that have been taken to the next level with M&M's toppings, this collaboration takes consumers' taste buds on a flavor-filled rollercoaster ride," said Angela Johnson, VP of innovation and merchandising for Edible Brands. "Whether consumers are surprising a loved one, treating themselves to a little pick-me-up, or just looking to add a splash of color to their day, the lineup of extraordinary creations from Edible and M&M's will make every celebration even sweeter!"

Highlights from this sweet collaboration include cookies, cheesecakes, and chocolate and vanilla cakes made with M&M's Minis. The collaboration with M&M's expands Edibles product offerings and is the second in a line of candy-themed partnerships. In 2022, the brand partnered on a specialty line with another Mars product, Twix.

"It is a great experience to be partnering with a brand that shares our passion for proving there is always a reason to be sweet," added Johnson.

The partnership launched this month, and both companies are looking forward to sharing their new creations with their customers at more than 1,000 Edible locations worldwide. For more information or to explore the selection of treats made with M&M's, visit edible.com.