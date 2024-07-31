Sugar Plum Chocolates recently debuted its Touch of Sweetness Dried Fruit Tray, with seven distinct and healthy sweet and salty snacks.

The tray includes premium dried fruits such as apricots, dates, kiwis, peaches, and apples, each contributing a naturally sweet taste. Complementing these are the salty flavors of cashews and roasted almonds. All items are certified Kosher OU.

This arrangement comes in a wooden tray, which is also reusable, and it retails for $44.95.

Each tray includes:

5-oz. of prunes

2.1-oz. of apricots

5.6-oz. of kiwi

6-oz. of peaches

3-oz. of apples

6-oz. of cashews

6-oz. of smoked almonds

