Mars' KIND Snacks brand has announced six new bars in its Savory and Seeds, plus Fruits & Nuts lines.

KIND's new Savory Bars bring forth a unique mix of nuts and a smokey and spicy profile, resulting in a bold taste in every bite, per the brand. Flavorful and aromatic, these bars come in Paprika Nuts & Mesquite Smoked Sea Salt, Roasted Nuts & Jalapeno, and Rosemary Nuts & Sea Salt flavors.

The brand is also adding to its Seeds, Fruits, and Nuts Bars portfolio. Featuring a nutrient-dense ingredient profile that combines pumpkin and sunflower seeds with fruit-forward flavors like strawberry, raspberry and orange, the bars are packed with crunch. Flavors include Strawberry Sunflower Seed, Orange Cranberry Pumpkin Seed, and Dark Chocolate Raspberry Pumpkin Seed

Individually wrapped and ideal for grab-and-go snacks between meals, consumers can find the new bars on Amazon and in retailers nationwide for an SRP of $7.99–8.99.

