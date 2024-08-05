Kellanova's Pop-Tarts Party Pastry, a toaster pastry 73 times bigger than traditional Pop-Tarts, is officially here to remind consumers of childhood joy and turn their final summer moments into "Crazy Good" celebrations.

Supersized to serve up to 73 people, the Pop-Tarts Party Pastry is inspired by the brand's golden crust, strawberry-flavored filling, frosting, and sprinkles. Fans are able to personalize their Party Pastry with frosting phrases that span from unconventional themes to major milestones.

"If you're one of our fans that misses the nostalgia of childhood summers when you could practically smell the freedom in the air, the Pop-Tarts Party Pastry is for you," says Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing, Pop-Tarts. "For over 60 years, Pop-Tarts has been dedicated to making moments Crazy Good, so if you are celebrating an everyday small moment or a major life event, the Pop-Tarts Party Pastry will bring the energy of summers past into moments that matter most to you today."

To dial up the drama, the Party Pastry will be delivered directly to fans' doorsteps in a massive three-foot-tall box mirroring the brand's traditional packaging—wowing party guests with a statement piece that makes any party feel like summer vacation.

A limited number of Pop-Tarts Party Pastries will be available for residents of New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago beginning August 7 at 1 pm ET. Pop-Tarts fans can purchase one of the limited-edition Party Pastries for $60 (including delivery)—in celebration of Pop-Tarts' 60th birthday—on shop.poptarts.com.

Kellanova (formerly Kellogg’s) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.