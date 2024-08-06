Wixon announced Joe Shaw has joined the company as account manager for its East Coast Territory. Shaw brings more than a decade of expertise in the flavor and seasoning industry to his new role, along with a robust background in regulatory compliance and project management.

“We are more than excited to have Joe join our team,” says Terry Yakes, director of sales. “His extensive industry experience, multifaceted skill set, and sales management acumen will bring value not only to Wixon but to his diverse customer base.”

Wixon’s sales team expansion on the East Coast reflects the company’s dedication to broadening its scope and enhancing the strategic support for its customer outreach across the region. From his base in Westwood, NJ, Shaw is positioned to manage and grow Wixon’s customer relationships along the East Coast.

