Ingredients provider Wixon has announced it is welcoming Brennan Chillemi as the newest member of its sales team. He will serve as the account manager for Illinois and the greater Chicago area. With 11 years of experience in the industrial ingredients sector, Chillemi reportedly brings a wealth of knowledge in flavors, flavor technologies, seasonings, and flavor systems to his new role.

According to the company, Chillemi is a pivotal addition to Wixon's Industrial Ingredients Division, with deep industry experience and comprehensive expertise in the company’s core product lines that will play a critical role in expanding Wixon's footprint in the strategic Chicago market.

“We are very excited to have Brennan join our highly accomplished sales team,” says Terry Yakes, director of sales for the Industrial Ingredients Division. “His market experience across the product lines we sell will make him a great asset not only to Wixon but to the customers he will support as well.” Brennan's appointment underscores Wixon's commitment to enhancing customer relationships and delivering exceptional service and products to the Chicago area and throughout Illinois.

