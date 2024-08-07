Ohh! Foods has recently debuted a line of individually wrapped snack bites that are vegan, gluten-free, and allergy free. Each box contains eight individually wrapped bites, and they are available in Apple Cinnamon and Double Chocolate flavors.

Each bite is individually wrapped for freshness and easy snacking. The bites are vegan, gluten-free, and free from peanuts and tree nuts, making them safe for everyone to enjoy.

"When we first launched into the U.S. market, we encountered a significant challenge: 'Where does this product fit best?'" says Brittany Charlton, CEO, Ohh! Foods. "This question came up repeatedly. Interestingly, after our successful launch into Costco Canada in the West, we received numerous requests from our consumers asking if our snacks could be individually wrapped. This sparked an idea—what if they were individually wrapped? How would that change the experience for our consumers and impact our business?

"These snacks are not only convenient but also cater to the growing demand for allergy-friendly products that don't compromise on taste. We believe our new offering will resonate with anyone looking for a healthy, safe, and delicious snack option," Charlton finishes.

