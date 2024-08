Ohh! Foods has recently debuted a line of individually wrapped snack bites that are vegan, gluten-free, and allergy free. Each box contains eight individually wrapped bites, and they are available in Apple Cinnamon and Double Chocolate flavors.

Each bite is individually wrapped for freshness and easy snacking. The bites are vegan, gluten-free, and free from peanuts and tree nuts, making them safe for everyone to enjoy.

