Bay State Milling Company is accelerating its strategy of delivering accessible and affordable plant-based nutrition to manufacturers and food service providers with a series of new leadership appointments and a realignment of internal business units to guide its next phase.

"We’re elevating and expanding critical roles to support our strategy of growth and innovation, and to continue delivering on our promise of a trusted family of ingredients," says Pete Levangie, president and CEO of Bay State Milling. "Backed by 125 years of wheat excellence, this team of seasoned professionals will offer an expanded portfolio through a streamlined supply chain, positioning us to better meet the evolving needs of our customers."

This announcement includes the following key promotions:

Keith Adams as chief operating officer and general manager of the Milling Ingredient Solutions (MIS) business unit. Adams will draw on over 30 years of industry experience, including 16 years with Bay State Milling focused on operations and continuous improvement, to lead this new unit and support overall corporate functions. His appointment will ensure that Bay State Milling continues to execute with operational excellence and will bring his extensive leadership to new areas of the business.

Jennifer Robinson in the newly created role of senior vice president of safety, quality, and sustainability. Robinson brings 30 years of industry experience and a 13-year Bay State Milling tenure to this position. She will ensure that Bay State Milling’s high standards of safety and quality are upheld throughout the organization and will lead the expansion of the company’s sustainability initiatives. Her appointment underscores the company’s commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and advancing growth and innovation in a rapidly evolving industry.

Additionally, four new business unit vice presidents will comprise Keith Adams’ core team: Joe Doyle as VP of sales, Loren Jacobs as VP of supply chain, Steve Matson as VP of operations, and Thomas Bell as VP of finance. These appointments recognize their outstanding contributions and underscore a commitment to supporting their continued growth within the company.

For more on Bay State Milling and its products, visit baystatemilling.com.

