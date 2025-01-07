General Mills is launching a variety of Valentine’s Day-themed cereals and snacks, and leading the lineup is the return of the company's Heart-Shaped Cheerios. From Honey Nut to Chocolate, consumers can purchase special-edition boxes in a variety of flavors that boast heart-shaped cereal shapes in every bowl.
This year’s boxes feature names of consumers' loved ones—from “Brother” to “Abuela”—so they can gift hearts to a loved one and inspire heart-healthy choices.
Other new items this season include:
- Cereals inspired by treats to start off your Valentine’s Day morning strong, like Cinnamon Toast Crunch Strawberry and two new flavors of Loaded Cereals, S’mores and Chocolate Strawberry.
- Mixes and doughs, like Betty Crocker Soft Baked Cookie Mixes in Birthday Cake Batter, Chocolate Caramel, Betty Crocker Oreo Mixes, and Pillsbury Red Velvet Cookie Dough with Oreo.
- Signable, shareable snacks like Seasonal Gushers Tropical Fruit Snacks, Fruit by the Foot Minis, and Chex Mix Muddy Buddies.
The full roster includes:
Cereals:
- Cheerios Heart Shapes
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Strawberry
- Loaded Chocolate Strawberry
- Loaded S’mores
- Cheerios Chocolate Strawberry
- Chocolate Cheerios Valentine’s Day Packs
Meals and baking:
- Betty Crocker Soft Baked Cookie Mix
- Betty Crocker Oreo Exclusives, such as Oreo Truffle Mix, Oreo Cookie Pie Mix, and Oreo Baked Cheesecake Mix
- Pillsbury Red Velvet Cookie Dough with Oreo
- Pillsbury Valentine's Hearts Shape Cookies
- Betty Crocker Now Fudgier Supreme Triple Chunk Brownie Mix
Snacks:
- Fruit by the Foot Valentine’s Day Minis
- Gushers Valentine’s Day Tropical Fruit Snacks
- Chex Mix Muddy Buddies Cinnamon Toast Crunch
- Fruit Roll-Up Valentine’s Day Minis
- Chex Mix Muddy Buddies Cookies & Cream
- Chex Mix Muddy Buddies Chocolate Peanut Butter
