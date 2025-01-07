General Mills is launching a variety of Valentine’s Day-themed cereals and snacks, and leading the lineup is the return of the company's Heart-Shaped Cheerios. From Honey Nut to Chocolate, consumers can purchase special-edition boxes in a variety of flavors that boast heart-shaped cereal shapes in every bowl. 

This year’s boxes feature names of consumers' loved ones—from “Brother” to “Abuela”—so they can gift hearts to a loved one and inspire heart-healthy choices.

Other new items this season include:

  • Cereals inspired by treats to start off your Valentine’s Day morning strong, like Cinnamon Toast Crunch Strawberry and two new flavors of Loaded Cereals, S’mores and Chocolate Strawberry.
  • Mixes and doughs, like Betty Crocker Soft Baked Cookie Mixes in Birthday Cake Batter, Chocolate Caramel, Betty Crocker Oreo Mixes, and Pillsbury Red Velvet Cookie Dough with Oreo.
  • Signable, shareable snacks like Seasonal Gushers Tropical Fruit Snacks, Fruit by the Foot Minis, and Chex Mix Muddy Buddies.

The full roster includes:

Cereals:

  • Cheerios Heart Shapes
  • Cinnamon Toast Crunch Strawberry
  • Loaded Chocolate Strawberry
  • Loaded S’mores
  • Cheerios Chocolate Strawberry
  • Chocolate Cheerios Valentine’s Day Packs

Meals and baking:

  • Betty Crocker Soft Baked Cookie Mix
  • Betty Crocker Oreo Exclusives, such as Oreo Truffle Mix, Oreo Cookie Pie Mix, and Oreo Baked Cheesecake Mix
  • Pillsbury Red Velvet Cookie Dough with Oreo
  • Pillsbury Valentine's Hearts Shape Cookies
  • Betty Crocker Now Fudgier Supreme Triple Chunk Brownie Mix

Snacks:

  • Fruit by the Foot Valentine’s Day Minis
  • Gushers Valentine’s Day Tropical Fruit Snacks
  • Chex Mix Muddy Buddies Cinnamon Toast Crunch
  • Fruit Roll-Up Valentine’s Day Minis
  • Chex Mix Muddy Buddies Cookies & Cream
  • Chex Mix Muddy Buddies Chocolate Peanut Butter

