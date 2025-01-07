General Mills is launching a variety of Valentine’s Day-themed cereals and snacks, and leading the lineup is the return of the company's Heart-Shaped Cheerios. From Honey Nut to Chocolate, consumers can purchase special-edition boxes in a variety of flavors that boast heart-shaped cereal shapes in every bowl.

This year’s boxes feature names of consumers' loved ones—from “Brother” to “Abuela”—so they can gift hearts to a loved one and inspire heart-healthy choices.

Other new items this season include:

Cereals inspired by treats to start off your Valentine’s Day morning strong, like Cinnamon Toast Crunch Strawberry and two new flavors of Loaded Cereals, S’mores and Chocolate Strawberry.

Mixes and doughs, like Betty Crocker Soft Baked Cookie Mixes in Birthday Cake Batter, Chocolate Caramel, Betty Crocker Oreo Mixes, and Pillsbury Red Velvet Cookie Dough with Oreo.

Signable, shareable snacks like Seasonal Gushers Tropical Fruit Snacks, Fruit by the Foot Minis, and Chex Mix Muddy Buddies.

The full roster includes:

Cereals:

Cheerios Heart Shapes

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Strawberry

Loaded Chocolate Strawberry

Loaded S’mores

Cheerios Chocolate Strawberry

Chocolate Cheerios Valentine’s Day Packs

Meals and baking:

Betty Crocker Soft Baked Cookie Mix

Betty Crocker Oreo Exclusives, such as Oreo Truffle Mix, Oreo Cookie Pie Mix, and Oreo Baked Cheesecake Mix

Pillsbury Red Velvet Cookie Dough with Oreo

Pillsbury Valentine's Hearts Shape Cookies

Betty Crocker Now Fudgier Supreme Triple Chunk Brownie Mix

Snacks:

Fruit by the Foot Valentine’s Day Minis

Gushers Valentine’s Day Tropical Fruit Snacks

Chex Mix Muddy Buddies Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Fruit Roll-Up Valentine’s Day Minis

Chex Mix Muddy Buddies Cookies & Cream

Chex Mix Muddy Buddies Chocolate Peanut Butter

