Second Nature Brands is stepping up to the plate with a collaboration featuring its trail mix brand, Kar's Nuts, and M&M's. The partnership hits a homerun with two snack mixes. Kar's Caramel 'N Chocolate with M&M's and Kar's Favorites Mix with M&M's are hitting store shelves now at select retailers nationwide.

Kar's Caramel 'N Chocolate with M&M's features a blend of M&M's Caramel Candies, M&M's Milk Chocolate Candies, roasted and salted peanuts, and crunchy butter toffee peanuts.

Kar's Favorites Mix with M&M's includes a combination of M&M's Milk Chocolate Candies, M&M's Peanut Butter Candies, M&M's Peanut Candies, roasted and salted peanuts, honey-roasted peanuts, and tart dried cranberries, balancing sweetness with a zing of tartness.

"We are excited to join forces with Mars on the highly anticipated collaboration between Kar's and M&M's, introducing two new snack mixes: Kar's Caramel 'N Chocolate with M&M's and Kar's Favorites Mix with M&M's," remarks Jennifer Bauer, Second Nature Brands' chief marketing officer. "The sweet and salty fusion of flavors has always been a favorite among snack lovers, and these unique mixes combine the best of both worlds, creating an awesome snack experience that will be a hit with both Kar's and M&M's fans."

