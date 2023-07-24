Second Nature Snacks has unveiled its Global Fusions Trail Mixes with the launch of two new flavors: Mediterranean Herb and Citrus Habanero. The nutrient-packed products have 5g of protein per serving, have less sugar than traditional trail mixes, and are gluten-free certified with no artificial colors or preservatives. Consumers can find them now at select retailers nationwide like Kroger and Meijer as well as on Amazon soon, in ten-ounce bags. The MSRP for a 10-ounce package is $7.49.

The Mediterranean Herb mix features unique flavors inspired by the rocky shores of the Mediterranean, including Italian-herb seasoned nuts, tomato flakes, and white cheddar cheese.

The Citrus Habanero mix features citrus habanero seasoned cashews, dried mango, roasted and salted pepitas, and roasted corn.

“The Second Nature Snacks Global Fusions Trail Mix line is a reflection of our commitment to innovation -- matching flavors and ingredients to consumer tastes and trends,” said Jennifer Bauer, CMO at Second Nature Brands. “With travel costs exorbitant, we wanted to transport consumers with fabulous flavor profiles like Mediterranean Herb and Citrus Habanero, that are flavorful, fun, and nutrient-dense. These unique trail mixes feature a culinary-seasoned collection of nuts, legumes, fruits, and vegetables, bringing worldwide flavors right to your home.”

Second Nature Snacks plans to add more mixes to the Global Fusions product line in the future, with additional varieties from faraway lands.