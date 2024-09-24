Three Wishes Cereal is launching granola bars for the first time, in three nostalgic flavors. This marks the first time the brand has gone out of aisle; the bars will be available in 1,500 Target stores across the country, as well as on Target’s ecommerce site beginning September 22.

Flavors include Chocolate Chip Grain Free Granola Bars, Chocolate Peanut Butter Grain Free Granola Bars, and S'mores Grain Free Granola Bars, and will retail for $5.99 per pack (five bars per pack).

The bars are grain-free, made from a blend of nuts and seeds, and contain 6 g of protein and 3 g of sugar. They are also vegan, Kosher, gluten-free, plant-based, verified non-GMO, and contain no wheat, corn, rice, dairy, oats, or soy.

"As parents, we’re always trying to make life easy, and it doesn’t get easier than handing your kid a chewy bar when they’re hungry," says CEO and Co-Founder Margaret Wishingrad. "We’re so excited to have made a super craveable bar that kids will love and parents can finally feel good about. To launch this in Target makes it a dream come true, because what parent doesn’t use Target as their one-stop shop for groceries, toys, and an easy way to distract your kids."

