Cinnabon is collaborating with sour candy connoisseur Warheads to introduce a new flavor mashup with a pop. This first-of-its-kind collaboration for the two brands will bring a burst of flavor to Cinnabon bakeries nationwide.

Cinnabon x Warheads Topped Bons will be available in three flavors: Blue Raspberry, Green Apple, and Watermelon. The Topped Bons sprinkle WARHEADS Sour Popping Candy onto Cinnabon’s cinnamon rolls for a balanced sweet and sour flavor explosion.

“Fans know and love our classic cinnamon rolls, but at Cinnabon, we don’t shy away from a little fun,” says Michael Pittman, vice president of marketing at Cinnabon. “We are always looking for bold new ways to innovate for our most adventurous guests. Cinnabon x Warheads is truly a collaboration you have to try before you deny—and we know fans will keep coming back for another bite of this one-of-a- kind flavor combination.”

These exclusive treats are available in limited quantities, so guests that want to experience the flavor rollercoaster that is Cinnabon x Warheads will need to act fast. The collaboration will be available in select bakeries while supplies last, beginning Monday, August 19.

"We are ecstatic to collaborate with such a beloved brand and give consumers a sweet new way to experience our super sour products," says Lindsay Karlin, VP of marketing and product development at WARHEADS. "It’s incredible to see two inventive brands like Cinnabon and Warheads come together to create something consumers have never seen before."

The Cinnabon x Warheads collaboration is just the beginning of Cinnabon’s innovative line of Topped Bons, which deliver unexpected flavor combinations. Fans wanting to stay in the know on what new flavors to expect next can follow along on social or join Cinnabon Rewards.

