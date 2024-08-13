GoodSAM Foods, a BFY brand aimed at promoting sustainability and regenerative agriculture practices, has announced the launch of its Crispy Crunchy Fruit Chips. These snacks are now available at Whole Foods Market nationwide and on the company’s website, with plans to sell on Amazon and Thrive Market.

According to the company, the snacks were created by mothers and community leaders in Colombia. GoodSAM’s new Crispy Crunchy Fruit Chips celebrate regenerative harvesting and are part of a mission to support communities in the Paramos—the world’s most biodiverse high-altitude ecosystem. By purchasing these chips, consumers are helping to support women-led manufacturers dedicated to preserving the Paramos and rebuilding sustainable agroforestry systems.

“The GoodSAM team has always made innovation a central part of our mission, constantly seeking new ways to create products that benefit both people and the planet. Our new Crispy Crunchy Fruit Chips are a perfect example of this women-led innovation as they’re not only simple and delicious but also let consumers participate in the regenerative agriculture movement, which is transforming the food system and combating climate change with every bite,” says Heather K. Terry, founder and CEO of GoodSAM. “With every snack and sip, we’re committed to empowering farmers worldwide and advancing a more sustainable future by creating responsibly sourced products, partnering with like-minded organizations, and working with retailers who share our core values of sustainability and positive change.”

The Crispy Crunchy Fruit Chips are made using a slow-baked process that enhances the natural sugars and flavors, without added oils and preservatives. They are no-sugar-added, Direct Trade, vegan, and non-GMO certified. The snacks come in five varieties:

Pineapple Slices (MSRP $4.99 for 1 oz)

Pineapple Chips (MSRP $2.99 for .7 oz)

Plantain Chips (MSRP $2.99 for .7 oz)

Pineapple Chili Lime Chips (MSRP $2.99 for .7 oz)

Banana Chips (MSRP $2.99 for .7 oz)

GoodSAM’s range of products includes fruit chips, organic chocolates, nuts, coffee, and more; all are reportedly crafted with direct-trade practices, non-GMO ingredients, and regenerative farming techniques that honor indigenous and small-holder farmers.

