Diamond of California—a producer of specialty nuts and nut-based culinary products like Snack Walnuts, Snack Pecans and Nut Pie Crusts—has announced the launch of its newest innovation, Crunchy Nut Toppers (SRP: $2.99/3oz). Crunchy Nut Toppers are made with bite-size pieces of nutrient-dense walnuts (a source of ALA-Omega 3) and pecans, seasoned with simple ingredients. Consumers can use them to add crunch to salads, baked potatoes, veggie sides, and more. Crunchy Nut Toppers are available now online and in stores nationwide in four flavors: bacon-free Smoky Bacon Walnuts, dairy-free Garden Ranch Walnuts, Glazed Walnuts, and Glazed Pecans.

“At Diamond of California we continue to use our walnuts and pecans to create innovative and functional products that make at-home meals effortless and delicious , ” says Craig Tokusato, CMO of Diamond of California. “We all know a little extra flavor and crunch elevates any dish so we hope this new line of ready-to-use Crunchy Nut Toppers inspires home cooks to make good food even better. We recommend using them wherever you might add bacon bits, crispy onions, or croutons.”

Diamond of California Crunchy Nut Toppers are now available nationwide on shop.diamondnuts.com and in the salad topper section of major retailers.

