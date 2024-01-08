Snack brand Kellanova has announced two additions to its Cheez-It cracker line. According to the company, while consumers respond to the classic flavor of Cheez-It crackers, crunch level is a critical consideration factor when it comes to snacking. In fact, 60% of snackers say they prefer a crunchy snack. In response to that preference, these new offerings reportedly are aimed to deliver on that need.

"Our fans trust us to deliver a classically crunchy taste with all of our crackers, but we wanted to turn up the volume with Cheez-It Extra Crunchy," says Cara Tragseiler, senior brand director for Cheez-It. "With a generous sprinkle of seasoning and a multisensory crunch, these two new products will deliver on fan demand for an even louder, flavorful way to snack on their favorite crackers."

Each bite of Cheez-It Extra Crunchy reportedly delivers intensified flavor with a crispy crunch. Extra Crunchy comes in two varieties:

Cheez-It Extra Crunchy Bold Cheddar: This cracker builds upon the classic Cheez-It, with an increased crunch.

Cheez-It Snap'd Extra Crunchy Sharp White Cheddar: The item features the crispy-thin taste of Cheez-It Snap'd, with increased crunch and Sharp White Cheddar flavor.

The new Cheez-It Extra Crunchy varieties will begin appearing at nationwide retailers this month.

Kellanova (formerly Kellogg's) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.